A hunger

insatiable, ravenous

consuming steel, glass, concrete and trees.

Melting all like ice cream.

Licking the words of the page

making art cry in rivers of paint.

The night shy illuminated by a million

forked tongs glowing red, purple, yellow

and death.

Wind and fire team up

in a macabre dance a deux.

Twirling ever faster in their unpredictable lust.

Scorching all to ash and dust.

Fires in Southern California in Los Angeles and vicinity January 2025.