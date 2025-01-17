Our good friend Tomas Carrillo died suddenly at his Goleta home on January 11, 2025. He was only 61 years old. A beloved father, Tomas leaves behind his children Christy, Marcos, and David.

Tomas, or as close friends and family called him, “Macho,” came to Santa Barbara from Zacatecas, Mexico, in 1979 at the age of 15. He decided to follow his brother Alvaro Carrillo who was hired by my husband, Fred Meyer, to work at his Seaview Nursery in Goleta. Macho worked 23 years with my husband as his lead foreman; he was a hard-working, reliable, dedicated, valued employee — and a good friend.

Following my husband’s retirement, Macho worked 21 years for Por La Mar Nursery in Goleta with his brother Alvaro. For many years he also managed the nursery’s operations for all the local Farmers Markets. His love for plants and flowers never ended, and he enjoyed working at the markets with his family, as they had local customers who came every week.

Macho’s former wife, Maria, was a second mother to our newborn son. Their daughter Christy grew up with our son Freddy sharing happy times together with Macho and his family. Christy worked many years for us at Skin Deep Beauty Products and Salons before my sister and I retired. Her work ethic and gracious attention to our customers were a genuine reflection of her parents’ loving and meaningful influence.

Tomas’s life in America beginning at Seaview Nursery and then Por la Mar Nursery until his passing gave him the opportunity to have a family here and raise three beautiful children. He enjoyed the nursery business in our community for close to 45 years. We are all grateful for the friendship we have known with the Carrillo family.

Tomas, or Macho, was a wonderful father who dearly loved his children, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Any donation you may choose to give for his children’s financial needs at this time will be very much appreciated. https://gofund.me/57eb3fc4