Barry Maher’s January 9 Voices article was both amusing and alarming.

Good onya, Barry.

The whole idea of building an eight (EIGHT!) story complex at that locale reminds me of the Munger Hall debacle-kerfuffle at UCSB a couple of years ago.

Munger Hall was thankfully kaiboshed by the good people of … everywhere.

Let’s do the same here, good people.

Editor’s Note: The image the editors put together to run with “EIGHT!” mistakenly set the mission height at 42 feet. It is 87 feet at the bell towers and reproduced more correctly here.