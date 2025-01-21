Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, January 13, 2025 – 2025 looks to be a special year for the Santa Barbara non-profit, Hillside, who celebrate 80 years of providing residential and support services to adults with moderate to severe intellectual and developmental disabilities. Since opening their doors in the 1940’s, Hillside has transitioned from a residential facility for children with cerebral palsy to being “home” to 59 adults with a variety of disabilities. During that time programs and services have expanded to include 24/7 on-site nursing care, community access programs, physical and occupational therapy, aquatic programs, and speech therapy, just to name a few.

In recent years, Hillside has become more committed than ever to being a part of nationwide efforts of promoting community inclusion for people all ages and all disabilities. “We strive to create inclusion for our residents and have the community realize that they are merely different, not less than,” says Cheryl Sweeney, Chief Development Officer. “As Hillside marks a milestone with its 80th anniversary, we are reminded of how we began as a facility for children tucked away in Hidden Valley – and how we have become a warm, welcoming home for adults living with disabilities. Hillside residents deserve to be embraced and welcomed by all of us in the larger community as well, where we are an integral part of Santa Barbara’s history.”

It will be a busy year as Hillside is planning a variety of community-wide activities, special events and get-togethers, each designed to commemorate and celebrate Hillside’s uniquely impactful work and advocacy with and on behalf of the intellectual and developmentally disabled community. Specifically, mark your calendars for Saturday, July 26th for a National Disability Independence Day Festival with music, food, drinks, and friends at Hillside and Saturday, October 18th for the 80th Anniversary Gala at Santa Barbara Club. More details and information on both of these events will be coming soon.

“While we look forward to celebrating and remembering Hillside’s fabulous and interesting history throughout 2025, we are even more excited about Hillside’s future and invite you to please join us in our forever mission of providing each Hillside resident with everything they need to live their fullest lives.,” said Michael Rassler, Hillside President & CEO.

There will be a variety of sponsorship and donation opportunities throughout 2025. All proceeds directly fund therapies, programs, and services for Hillside residents. For more information, please contact Cheryl Sweeney, Chief Development Officer, at 805-687-0788 x123 or csweeney@hillsidesb.org or visit hillsidesb.org. General donations are welcome at https://hillsidesb.org/donate/; orusing Hillside’s QR code.