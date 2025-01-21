Hospice of Santa Barbara Surpasses $1 Million  Legacy of Compassion Campaign Goal 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, January 21, 2025 — Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) is thrilled to announce that it has reached and surpassed its 2024 Legacy of Compassion Campaign goal raising $1,155,410 during the year-long campaign which launched, in part, in celebration of the organization’s 50th anniversary. The campaign initiated a multi-stage effort to ensure the continued sustainability of HSB’s free compassionate care services, helping to meet current demand while building a stronger foundation for years to come.

In simple terms, funds from the campaign will:

Improve our ability to address the counseling wait list to better serve grieving adults.

Increase our presence in schools to make sure that we help all kids in grief who need us.

Help guide patients through the confusing medical system, including translation and practical “medical” interpretation for Spanish speakers.

Develop new services to support more families.

Ensure that we are prepared for the wave of need that is coming in categories including seniors, youth, and unexpected disasters and emergencies.

“The demand for the free services we provide to our community continues to grow and we’re committed to meeting those needs with the same care and dedication we’ve shown over the past 50 years,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO. “The goal of our Legacy of Compassion Campaign was to begin developing a stronger base of support over the next several years so that no one faces one of the most challenging moments in life, alone. While we are extremely grateful and humbled by the outpouring of support for the campaign, our work to ensure our sustainability will need to continue.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on 17 local elementary, junior high, and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.