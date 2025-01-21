McGenerous! Central Coast McDonald’s Restaurants Support Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics on Herb Peterson Day 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Herb Peterson

Santa Barbara County, January 20, 2025—Central Coast McDonald’s restaurants are celebrating the seventh annual Herb Peterson Day this Tuesday, January 21st, by donating the total sales of the iconic Egg McMuffin sandwich to Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) at participating Central Coast franchises.

Herb Peterson opened his first McDonald’s franchise in Santa Barbara in 1968 and quickly was overseeing six stores. Peterson noticed a deficit in local breakfast options and hoped to fill the gap. After employing a local blacksmith to design a metal ring that would encase a cooking egg and result in an egg patty that would fit in a sandwich, Peterson took his new idea to McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc who approved the iconic fast-food restaurant’s very first breakfast item.

“We are honored that Herb Peterson has chosen SBNC as the recipient of the sales of the classic Egg McMuffin and encourage everyone to choose one of our local McDonalds as their breakfast stop on Tuesday,” said Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian CEO of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

McDonald’s participating in Herb Peterson Day can be found in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Paso Robles, and Carpinteria. There is a limit of two sandwiches per customer, with the promotion only available during breakfast hours.

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC) has a VISION and that is Healthy People: Healthy Communities. We strive in our MISSION to provide high-quality, comprehensive, affordable healthcare to all people, regardless of their ability to pay, in an environment that fosters respect, compassion and dignity. For more information visit www.sbclinics.org