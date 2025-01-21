I was shocked and saddened by the lack of sensitivity the Independent showed by publishing a cover story about the art and aesthetics of fire in the midst of the disaster in Los Angeles.

An art exhibit that examines fire and its beauty certainly is a fascinating subject, which I can appreciate and would love to see, just not now.

Thousands of our Los Angeles neighbors are displaced, living in cars, hotels, temporary housing. They have lost all their possessions and are desperately in need of just about everything from a roof over their head to everyday needs like clothing to toiletries.

The Independent should show support by headlining ways we can help and provide for the thousands in need. At a time of emergency such as this, It is distasteful to sit on our perch and talk about an exhibit on the wonders of fire, with time lapse videos, photographs and more. The local news already covered all that.

The Independent should headline how Santa Barbara can come together, organize, and act to help those in need at a time like this, not providing us with our next fire-art outing.