Returning Home After the Los Angeles County Wildfires

Everyone is eager to go home, clean up the burn site and start rebuilding. As you return, follow direction of local officials, and don’t rush in when you arrive. If you find your home had damage, be careful. Recovery calls for caution.

Wait for Clearance before you Return

Entry into the Los Angeles County area will remain restricted while health and safety risks, such as hazardous debris, persist. The county will communicate when zones are designated for access, visitation, or re-entry through public media. To check on your area, visit the county’s disaster website at lacounty.gov/emergency.

Additional Resources:

Use Caution When Returning Home

Bring personal protective equipment for working in and around your home: N95 masks or respirators to protect against inhaling harmful particles; safety goggles to shield your eyes from smoke, ash, and debris; gloves; long sleeved shirts; long pants; and shoes and socks.

Look for damaged power lines, foundation cracks and other exterior damage. Your home may be too dangerous to enter before an inspector checks it out.

Don’t turn on your electrical breaker if it looks damaged. Keep the main electrical power and water systems off until you or a professional can ensure they are safe.

Check your gas meter and gas lines for damage. If you smell natural gas or propane, hear a hissing noise, or notice visible damage, leave immediately and contact the fire department.

If your home and electrical system appear undamaged, but the power is off, turn off all your appliances before you turn the power back on at the main breaker.

Take it one step at a time. Focus on the most important clean-up tasks first. Don’t try to move large or unstable material by yourself. Ask for help and help others.

Apply for FEMA Assistance

As you continue your recovery, FEMA assistance is available. Survivors with uninsured or underinsured losses may be eligible for assistance with temporary lodging costs and costs associated with rebuilding. To apply for assistance, call (800) 621 3362, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, or download the FEMA app. You can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center.