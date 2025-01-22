Downtown Santa Barbara Announces Annual Awards Breakfast to Honor Community Heroes

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Downtown Santa Barbara’s Annual Awards Breakfast is to be held on Wednesday, February 19th from 7:30AM-9:30AM at El Paseo Restaurant (10 El Paseo). Community leaders will celebrate outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals at the event. Presented by Southern California Edison, this special gathering will honor those who have significantly contributed to the downtown community.

The following awards will be given: Citizen of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Champion of the Year, the George Gerth Volunteer of the Year, and the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award.

Last year’s winners included:

Citizen of the Year: Jason Yardi (Yardi Systems)

Entrepreneur of the Year: Ramon Valezquez (Corazon Cocina, Beast Taqueria, and Corazon Comedor)

Business Champion of the Year: Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board

Volunteer of the Year: Ron Robertson (Balboa Building)

Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award: Elly Cuevas (Santa Barbara High School)

Tickets are on sale now for $45 and can be purchased at: annualawardsbreakfast2025.eventbrite.com.

Applications for the Harriet Miller Youth Leadership Award can be found here.

Downtown Santa Barbara serves as the champion and advocate for the stakeholders of historic Downtown Santa Barbara, California, with more than 1,700 members. It also manages the Downtown Santa Barbara Business Improvement Districts (BID’s), working to create a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information about our programs, events, and a directory of downtown businesses visit www.DowntownSB.org.