California Driving Clean Assistance Program Opens on Central Coast January 22 

Santa Barbara, CA (January 2025) – The California Driving Clean Assistance Program will be available to Central Coast residents starting January 22, 2025. This program offers income-eligible Californians up to $12,000 in funding to purchase or lease an electric vehicle (EV). Combined with other incentives, participants could save up to $24,000 on an EV. The Community Environmental Council (CEC) is leading efforts to create greater awareness of available financial savings, and offers personalized support to guide applicants through eligibility, enrollment, and making the switch to an EV.

“This is an important assistance program that helps make clean, climate-friendly transportation accessible to more members of our community,” said Sean McArthur, CEC’s Climate Projects Manager. “We encourage everyone to sign up as soon as possible to secure funding. Our team is here to help you navigate the process, completely free of charge.”

Individuals must pre-qualify for this funding, click here for EV assistance . Funding is limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, which is why CEC is encouraging individuals to sign up online now. Those interested can also text or call CEC Climate Programs Associate Kat Orellana at (805) 730-0209 for direct assistance with online enrollment.

Don’t miss this timely opportunity for financial savings to purchase or lease an EV, while supporting cleaner air and a healthier planet. For more information and resources about EVs, and how to take action click here https://cecsb.org/electric-vehicles.

CEC is an outreach and technical assistance partner for Ecology Action’s EVs for Everyone program, helping advance an equitable transition to electric vehicles on California’s Central Coast.

About the Community Environmental Council (CEC)

CEC advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis – including ambitious zero carbon goals, drawdown of excess carbon, and protection against the impacts of climate change. CEC was recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, and is led by CEO Sigrid Wright who was recently named 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year. CEC has worked since 1970 to incubate and innovate real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California Central Coast. Our programs lead to clean vehicles, solar energy, resilient food systems and reduction of single-use plastic. Learn more about the work of CEC and why it receives high ratings from both Charity Navigator and Guidestar at CECSB.org/impact.

Find CEC on the web at CECSB.org and on Facebook.com/CECSB, Instagram.com/CEC_SB, and Linkedin.com/company/cecsb/.