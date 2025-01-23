Sports
Marcus Scudder Connects on Game-Winning Shot at the Buzzer to Boost Cate Over Bishop Diego 58-56

Marcus Scudder Finishes With a Game-High 27 Points

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Thu Jan 23, 2025 | 2:25pm
Marcus Scudder scored 11 fourth quarter points. | Credit: Gary Kim

Marcus Scudder gathered an inbounds pass with three seconds remaining, dribbled into the corner and launched a fade away three-pointer as the buzzer sounded that swished through the net.

The clutch shot lifted the visiting Cate boys’ basketball team to a 58-56 victory over Bishop Diego, on Wednesday night at the Brick House.

Scudder’s buzzer beater was an improbable turn of events as Bishop Diego defeated Cate, 63-62, on a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Rudy Blue on December 18, 2024. The two team’s have now combined for two spectacular finishes in their Tri-Valley League battles this season.

The Rams closed the game on an 11-0 run to overcome a 56-47 deficit with just under three minutes remaining.

Scudder led all scorers with a game-high 27 points. Gabe Villa led Bishop Diego with 13 points. Crew Sjovold chipped 11 points for the Cardinals.

With the victory, Cate improved to 8-6 overall and 4-2 in the Tri-Valley League. Bishop Diego drops to 11-14 overall and 2-3 in league play.

Fri Jan 24, 2025 | 02:57am
https://www.independent.com/2025/01/23/marcus-scudder-connects-on-game-winning-shot-at-the-buzzer-to-boost-cate-over-bishop-diego-58-56/
