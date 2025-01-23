Reminder for Goleta Residents: Beautify Goleta Free Bulky Item Drop-Off THIS Saturday, January 25th

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, January 22, 2025 –The City’s first Beautify Goleta Bulky Item Drop-Off event of the year is THIS Saturday, January 25th. If you are a City of Goleta resident, you are invited to come on down to the Mathilda and Ellwood Beach drive neighborhood in western Goleta from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. This is the perfect opportunity to clear out your home, backyard or garage and let go of those hard-to-manage items like old furniture, mattresses, and tires. This event is open to ALL Goleta residents. Just bring proof of residency (like a driver’s license or utility bill), and you’re good to go.

Please note, any drop-offs before or after the event will not be accepted. Electronics, medicine, and hazardous waste are NOT allowed.

The City would like to thank Caltrans, MarBorg, and Big Green Cleaning for their event support. Thank you for helping us keep Goleta healthy and beautiful. Learn more about the City’s Beautify Goleta program at www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta. Please email any questions or feedback to EnvironmentalServices@CityofGoleta.org.

The forecast is calling for light rainfall on Saturday; Beautify Goleta will be held unless the rain becomes significant. If the event does have to be rescheduled, the community will be notified. Please check our website at www.CityofGoleta.org.

Stay tuned for details regarding the first Beautify Goleta self-guided clean-up of the year happening the whole month of February!