The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) Announces ‘Appointment of New Director of Development’

Karen Ortiz | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA (January 16, 2025) – The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Karen Ortiz as the organization’s new Director of Development. With over 30 years of experience in development, Karen brings a wealth of expertise in fundraising, community engagement, and strategic leadership.

A third-generation Santa Barbara native, Karen is a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley and has dedicated her career to serving communities across the Central Coast. Throughout her career, she has worked as a volunteer, board member, and staff member for various nonprofits and the banking industry. Prior to joining CADA, Karen served as the Director of Development at the Alzheimer’s Association, where she was instrumental in driving fundraising efforts and expanding awareness for the organization’s mission. She was also the Advancement Lead at the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, further enhancing her experience in community-focused development and donor relations.

In her new role at CADA, Karen will lead the organization’s fundraising and donor relations efforts, ensuring that CADA’s life-changing programs and services continue to support those affected by drug abuse and mental health issues in our community. Her dedication to the community, combined with her vast experience, makes her a perfect fit to help advance CADA’s mission.

“CADA ‘s commitment to serve, uplift and empower those around me for the last 75 years creates an excellent fit for me on many levels.” said Ortiz. “Driven by a deep desire to create positive change, I am committed to joining a nonprofit organization in my community that is creating brighter futures. CADA is doing exactly that!”

CADA Executive Director Victoria Rightmire added, “I am thrilled to welcome Karen as CADA’s new Director of Development. Karen’s expertise in building relationships along with her strategic approach to donor engagement, and her passion for advancing meaningful causes make her an excellent fit for CADA.”

For more information about CADA and its programs, please visit https://cadasb.org/.

About the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse (CADA)

Since 1949, the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (CADA) has delivered programs and services focused on the education, prevention, and treatment of substance abuse and co-occurring mental health conditions affecting youth, adults, and families throughout Santa Barbara County.

CADA’s commitment to provide a continuum of quality care in a safe and nurturing environment is supported by productive partnerships with local schools, community leaders, law enforcement, health care providers, other nonprofits, businesses, and the media. Working together, this powerful network helps CADA clients get and stay healthy and lead positive, productive lives that strengthen families and our community. Services are provided without regard to gender, gender preference, age, race, ethnicity, or national origin. No one is turned away for inability to pay. For more information, visit www.cadasb.org.

CADA has a remarkable standing among Santa Barbara’s more than 3,700 nonprofit organizations. Only 28, including CADA, have earned the highest designations from both of the nation’s top nonprofit rating groups. CADA has consistently held a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, the largest source of nonprofit data in the nation, and a Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, the most utilized evaluator of nonprofits.