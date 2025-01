You have succeeded in canceling most if not all federal investments in renewable energy and embraced “drill, baby, drill” as your new mantra. Together these actions are condemning all of our grandchildren and future generations to Armageddon on earth. Congratulations on your accomplishment, and condolences to everyone else.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.