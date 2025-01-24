Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA—January 23, 2025—Cottage Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Owens to its Board of Directors. Owens, a healthcare attorney with over 35 years of experience and a deep understanding of the industry, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the board.

Owens is a partner with the global law firm of McDermott Will & Emery LLP and a member of the firm’s management committee. He has served as counsel to a variety of healthcare clients throughout California and across the United States, with a primary focus representing nonprofit hospitals and health systems in mergers and acquisitions and other complex transactions. His expertise also encompasses clinical integration and physician contracting, regulatory compliance, corporate governance and joint ventures.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Owens has a strong commitment to public service. He serves on the National Leadership Council for Lambda Legal and was a long-standing Board Member of the NALP Foundation, for Law Career Research and Education, which focuses on improving the quality and delivery of legal services by advancing legal education and diversity.

Owens earned his J.D. from Stetson University College of Law, where he served as Notes Editor of the Stetson Law Review, and his B.A. in Political Science from Emory University. He has been part of the Santa Barbara community since 2016.

Members of the Cottage Health Board of Directors serve without compensation to guide the not-for-profit Cottage hospitals in the mission to provide superior health care for and improve the health of our communities through a commitment to our core values of excellence, integrity and compassion.

For more information about Cottage Health, visit cottagehealth.org.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

The not-for-profit Cottage Health provides advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. In the past year, Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided care for 19,213 inpatient admissions and 85,711 emergency department visits and helped deliver 1,886 newborns.Comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage Health’s comprehensive range of specialized services includes the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics and Rehabilitation Hospital. Beyond hospital settings, Cottage Health offers primary care and specialty clinics, Cottage Urgent Care Centers throughout the tri-counties, and 24-hour access to providers via Cottage Virtual Care (English and Spanish), an online service for common conditions.