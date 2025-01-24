LEAP Announces 6th Annual LEAP Awards Honoring Local Community Leaders

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif., January 24, 2025 — LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. invites the community to celebrate the 6th annual LEAP Awards, honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to the well-being of children and families throughout the Central Coast. This year’s event will highlight the achievements of Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, Ernesto Paredes, and Amir Abo-Shaeer, LEAP’s first-ever Distinguished Alumnus. The virtual ceremony will take place on Thursday, March 13, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

“We are thrilled to recognize these inspiring leaders who exemplify the spirit of service and dedication that LEAP stands for,” said Lori Goodman, Executive Director of LEAP. “Dr. Fitzgibbons, through her exceptional medical leadership and education efforts at Cottage Hospital, and Ernesto Paredes, with his unwavering commitment to accessible transportation and community advocacy, have positively impacted countless lives. Amir Abo-Shaeer, as our Distinguished Alumnus, represents the transformative power of LEAP’s programs, and we are proud to celebrate his journey and contributions.”

The free, hour-long virtual ceremony, co-hosted by Lori Goodman and local media personality Catherine Remak, promises to be an inspiring celebration of community impact. Attendees will hear heartfelt stories from staff, community members, and families about LEAP’s expanding services across Santa Barbara County. The event will feature exclusive interviews with the honorees, spotlighting their remarkable accomplishments and dedication to building a thriving, inclusive community.

To ensure accessibility, the event is FREE to attend and will include interpretation and bilingual captions in English and Spanish.

Proceeds from the LEAP Awards will directly support vital community services, including:

Early Education Programs and Children’s Centers

Family Resource Center

Diaper Bank, providing essential supplies to families in need

Join us to celebrate the power of community and the inspiring work of LEAP.

Register now for this free event: leapcentralcoast.org/leap-awards-2025/

For sponsorship opportunities or additional information, contact Kara Shoemaker at karas@leapcentralcoast.org.

About the Honorees:

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons

Program Director, Internal Medicine Residency Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons is an infectious disease specialist in Santa Barbara, California, where she plays a role in patient care, community health, and medical education. She earned her medical degree from the University of California, San Diego, and completed her residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, followed by an infectious disease fellowship at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon. Currently, she serves as the Program Director for the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and the Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control.

Ernesto Paredes

Executive Director of Easy Lift

Ernesto Paredes grew up in Santa Barbara, attending local public schools through SBCC before transferring to USC, where he earned his B.S. in Gerontology. His first job was with the Channel Islands YMCA, then in 1991, he accepted a position with Easy Lift Transportation. After serving as executive director for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), he returned to Easy Lift in 2005 as their executive director, where he continues his work as a community advocate.

Ernesto has also been recognized for his community efforts. Recognitions include Court TV’s “Every Day Hero” national award, Santa Barbara Independent “Local Hero” award, Pacific Coast Times’ “40 under 40” award, Leadership of Santa Barbara County Distinguished Leaders award, San Marcos High School Foundation’s “Community Leader” award, and the “Man of the Year” award from the Santa Barbara Foundation.

Amir Abo-Shaeer

Dos Pueblos High School Teacher; MacArthur Fellow in Residence; and Co-Founder of Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy

Amir Abo-Shaeer graduated from UCSB with a Bachelor’s degree in Physics and Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering and Education. Before becoming a teacher, Amir was a mechanical engineer working on research and development in academia, the aerospace industry, and the telecommunications industry. He began teaching science and engineering at Dos Pueblos High School in 2001. In 2010 Amir was named a MacArthur Fellow and has won numerous awards for his work in education. He is a visionary leader in educational innovation and transformation, both locally and beyond.

Currently, Amir and Emily are working to establish a first-of-its-kind Center for Creative Learning on their high school campus. This new facility will house original exhibits designed and fabricated by students in a large gallery, and it will enable a re-envisioning of the way that students’ time during the school day is harnessed for authentic community engagement and contribution. Emily and Amir live in Goleta with their daughter Aliya.

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit www.leapcentralcoast.org