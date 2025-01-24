Sheriff’s Office Accepting Applications for Citizen’s Academy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy. The Citizen’s Academy is an engaging and informational behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara, hosted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Participants will engage in various topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal law, patrol tactics, and de-escalation communication. They will also participate in hands-on learning such as firearms instruction and forensics evidence collection. This is a great opportunity for people who are interested in law enforcement to learn more about our agency and this rewarding career.

The first class begins Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 6:00 – 8:30 P.M. at the Northern Branch Jail and every following Thursday until April 24, 2025. The final class will be a Graduation BBQ/luncheon and will be held on Saturday April 16, 2025, at 11:00 A.M.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older. Applications must be received no later than Friday, February 14, 2025. To apply for the Citizen’s Academy, please visit our website at Citizen’s Academy – Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. For questions regarding the Citizen’s Academy, you can email CitizensAcademy@sbsheriff.org.