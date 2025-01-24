U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Franklin Elementary Among Best Elementary Schools

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Franklin is once again honored by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best elementary schools in the country.

The rankings include more than 79,000 public elementary and middle schools.

The methodology focuses on state assessments of students who were proficient or above in mathematics and reading/language arts while accounting for student backgrounds, achievement in core subjects, and how well schools are educating their students.

In the California Dashboard released late last year, Franklin results showed:



English Language Arts- 3.9 points above standard Increased 17.9 points

3.3 points above standard Emergent Multilingual Learner Progress: 72% making progress Increased 26.3%

“I couldn’t be more proud of our amazing family of staff who believe daily in our students. Their hard work and dedication to our school and the relationship with the students make us a special place to be. I appreciate the families who trust us with their most valuable possessions. We continue to have high expectations and be the location where school is a choice not a chore, and college is a destination, not a dream,” said Principal Casie Killgore.

To celebrate her students’ increasing test scores, Killgore spent the night on the roof of her school’s campus.

“I want to commend the students, teachers, and staff at Franklin for their recognition. Their dedication to learning is noticeable from the moment anyone walks on campus. We are so proud of their work and how Franklin students are prepared to become the next generation of leaders, scientists, engineers, writers, actors, musicians, and more,” said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Superintendent.

The 2025 Best Elementary and Best Middle Schools rankings are based on publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Education.