Santa Barbara County’s Natural World: A $2.96 Billion Annual Driver of Economic Growth and Climate Resilience

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — January 27, 2025 — The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, in collaboration with Earth Economics, has released a groundbreaking report quantifying the economic value of the county’s natural lands and waters. Valued at an estimated $2.96 billion annually in ecosystem services, these natural assets—spanning open spaces, water resources, and recreation areas—are essential to the region’s economic vitality, public health, and resilience against climate change.

“We don’t live next to nature; we live subject to it. In beauty and in disaster, nature shapes our lives. It is time to factor that into all of our economic and land use planning,” said Meredith Hendricks, Executive Director at the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. “This report is a call to action for policymakers, investors, and residents alike. By safeguarding our natural capital, we ensure a thriving economy, resilient communities, and a vibrant future for Santa Barbara County.”

The report highlights the critical role that natural capital—Santa Barbara’s stock of natural resources—plays in supporting both the local economy and the quality of life for residents and visitors. From supplying clean air and water to mitigating disasters like wildfires and floods, the benefits of Santa Barbara’s natural assets are invaluable. Outdoor recreation alone contributes $880 million in annual economic activity, supporting 5,500 jobs and generating $290 million in wages. Proposed projects, such as a regional preserve in the Santa Maria Valley and a County

Campground at Gaviota, could further enhance this impact, addressing underserved communities and meeting high recreational demand.

“Expanding parks and trails not only strengthens our communities but also drives economic growth,” added 4th District County Supervisor Bob Nelson. “We have a chance to do what’s good for people, for business, and our bottom line.”

“As we celebrate the Land Trust’s 40th year, this report reinforces why our mission remains as important as ever,” said Laurel Fisher Perez, Board President of the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County. “Protecting the lands that sustain us means protecting our future—our economy, our health, and the natural spaces that define Santa Barbara County. We’re more committed than ever to conserving these resources for current and future generations.”

“Thanks to the Land Trust, we now have a long-needed study quantifying an asset that Santa Barbara County residents hold in highest esteem—the area’s natural landscapes,” said 3rd District County Supervisor Joan Hartmann. “These areas offer beauty, recreation, and critical services like water capture and purification. This study demonstrates the return on investment when we protect and restore these areas, and serves as a vital complement to the County’s Recreation Master Plan, now underway.”

The findings underscore the urgent need for strategic conservation investments to address mounting environmental challenges and build resilience. “The Los Angeles wildfires have vividly shown the devastating toll on life, property, and vital ecosystem services that support both our economy and environment,” said Maya Kocian, Executive Director at Earth Economics. “Our report highlights the substantial economic value of preserving Santa Barbara County’s natural spaces—not just for local economic benefit, but also to shield against such disasters. Through strategic conservation investments, we can safeguard these essential resources and build resilient, thriving communities.”

Recent destructive weather events, including wildfires, further emphasize the importance of conservation. California’s Proposition 4 offers a historic opportunity to leverage $10 billion in state funding to enhance wildfire prevention, protect water resources, and support climate adaptation efforts.

As Santa Barbara County looks to the future, the message is clear: Investing in open spaces is not just about conservation—it’s about securing the economic, social, and environmental well-being of our communities. Together, we have the opportunity to build a resilient, thriving county where nature and people can prosper side by side.

To read the full report, visit www.sblandtrust.org. This report was made possible by the generous support of an anonymous donor.

About The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County

The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving natural resources, agricultural land, and open spaces throughout Santa Barbara County. Since its founding in 1985, the organization has protected 57,304 acres of land, ensuring the preservation of the county’s diverse landscapes for future generations. For more information about The Land Trust for Santa Barbara County and its conservation efforts, visit www.sblandtrust.org, and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.