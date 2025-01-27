SBART Press Luncheon: Amber Petraitis Regan Receives Phil Womble Award

The weekly Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s cafe was highlighted by the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award presentation to Amber Petraitis Regan of Providence School.

The Phil Womble Award recognizes student athletes who demonstrate the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship. The award is granted to high school student-athletes currently enrolled in their junior year.

Regan is a member of Providence’s CIF Championship girls’ tennis team. She has earned First-Team All CIF recognition in doubles two years in a row. She is a member of the Kids Helping Kids Executive Team and maintains a 3.56 GPA.

“Amber shows a remarkable sense of leadership, not in an ostentatious way that draws attention to herself, or in a way that you would label as charismatic, but through her consistent kind and humble attitude,” said Providence girls’ tennis coach Leanne Patterson. “Amber is devoted to the team both on and off the courts. She checks in with her teammates and with her coaches, to make sure she is doing the next right thing.

“Amber leads by example; you will not find her on her phone looking down, shoulders hunching, but rather Amber has her head up and her eyes open, ready to be a teammate”

Athletes of the Week

Maleka Wilcox of Dos Pueblos High girls’ soccer and Marcus Scudder of Cate boys’ basketball were honored as SBART Athletes of the Week at Monday’s luncheon.

Maleka Wilcox racked up four assists against Ventura. Photo Courtesy SBART

Scudder continued his standout senior season with 27 points and a game-winning buzzer-beater in a 58-56 victory over Bishop Diego. He also scored 14 points in a 66-47 victory over Villanova Prep.

Wilcox has been a dynamic goal-scorer for Dos Pueblos in her sophomore season, but showed off the depth of her game with four assists in a 4-0 victory over Ventura.

There was no luncheon last Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and last week’s Athletes of the Week Diesel Lowe of Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball and Hazel Dugre of Carpinteria girls’ water polo.

Dugre scored 23 goals over six games all of which were wins for Carpinteria.

Marcus Scudder came through in the clutch in a 58-56 victory over Bishop Diego.

Lowe scored 18 points and dished out six assists in a 72-60 win over rival San Marcos. He added 22 points and four rebounds against Ridgefield at the Hoops Hall Classic.

Boys Soccer Playoff Push

The San Marcos and Dos Pueblos boys’ soccer teams are third and fourth in the Channel League respectively. San Marcos has a 6-2-3 league record and Dos Pueblos has a 6-4-1 record. The Royals and Chargers will renew their rivalry on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

Dos Pueblos assistant coach Oscar Garcia introduced two seniors Emi Martinez and Justin Herrera, who are in their first year in the program. The duo participated in the MLS Next program through Santa Barbara Soccer Club, which prevented them from playing high school soccer their first three years.

As seniors Garcia and Martinez have decided to play high school soccer and have been key contributors for the Chargers.