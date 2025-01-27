The Arlington Theatre Celebrates the Best in Movies

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Los Angeles, California ¾ January 27, 2025 – The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA will host a live broadcast of the 97th Academy Awards. The awards will be shown on the big screen where admission is free. Guests are encouraged to come early to watch the red carpet arrivals on big screen TVs on The Arlington Courtyard beginning at 1pm.

What: Live Broadcast of the Academy Awards – Free event (no ticket required)

Plus, Red Carpet Arrivals – on the Arlington Theatre Courtyard

When: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Where: The Arlington Theatre and Arlington Theatre Courtyard

1317 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Time: 1:00pm – Arlington Courtyard Red Carpet Arrival (Watch Pre-Show)

3:30pm – Doors Open for main event

4:00pm – Academy Awards Live Broadcast Viewing

In support of the industry and recognition of the talent that have starred in the movies that have shown at Metropolitan Theatres, The Arlington Theatre is opening its doors to the community to invite them to watch the Oscars on the Big Screen. For more information, guests can visit: the Arlington Theatre’s official website: ArlingtonTheatreSB.com.

About Metropolitan Theatres Corporation

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 10 theatres and 62 screens in California and Colorado. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, visit www.MetroTheatres.com.