The Miller Family Honored as 2025 Grower of the Year by California Association of Winegrape Growers 

Santa Barbara, CA – The Thornhill Companies’ Miller family is proud to announce they have been named the ‘2025 Grower of the Year’ by the California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG). This prestigious award celebrates the family’s exceptional leadership, innovation and commitment to advancing California’s wine grape industry.

As the highest honor bestowed by CAWG, the Grower of the Year Award recognizes individuals, families or companies who have demonstrated exceptional excellence in viticulture, management, leadership and advocacy. The Miller family, whose farming heritage on the Central Coast spans five generations, is honored to accept this recognition, which serves as a testament to their unwavering passion for and influence in the world of wine.

“We are deeply honored by this incredible recognition, which reflects our family’s dedication to preserving our farming heritage and our ongoing efforts to innovate and advocate for California wine growing,” shares Nicholas Miller, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Miller Family Wine Company, a division of The Thornhill Companies. “Being acknowledged by our peers is truly meaningful, and reinforces our passion and commitment to the work we do every day.”

“The Miller family’s enduring commitment to the California winegrape industry is truly remarkable,” says CAWG President Natalie Collins. “Their leadership in sustainable farming practices and active engagement in industry advocacy have greatly strengthened the entire winegrape community. Their dedication has made a lasting impact, benefiting not only their own vineyards but on shaping the future of California’s wine grape industry.”

It was in 1969 when brothers Bob and Steve Miller embarked on their journey to establish a vineyard that would stand among the world’s most prestigious. Their efforts culminated in the creation of the iconic Bien Nacido Vineyard and French Camp Vineyard, marking a celebration of their family’s century-long farming heritage in California. Today, Bien Nacido is recognized as one of California’s finest vineyards, and named among the most celebrated vineyards in the world.

To learn more about The Thornhill Companies and Miller Family Wine Company, please visit thornhillcompanies.com.

Miller Family Wine Company

Miller Family Wine Company is a division of the Thornhill Companies – the industry-leading umbrella brand of one of California’s premier winegrowing families, the Miller Family, who have been farming California’s Central Coast for five generations. Miller Family Wine Company includes the prestigious Bien Nacido Estates and acclaimed national branded wine labels such as Butternut, J. Wilkes, Pandemonium, optik, Ballard Lane, Smashberry, Barrel Burner, Volunteer, Hand on Heart (non-alcoholic wines) and Reciprocity organically grown wines, in addition to control label brands for prominent retailers across the U.S. and the French Camp vineyard in Paso Robles.