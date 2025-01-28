Charlotte Raisin Leads San Marcos Girls’ Water Polo to 14-6 Victory Over Rival Dos Pueblos

Charlotte Raisin racked up six goals and four assists as the San Marcos High girls water polo team continued its conquest of the Channel League with a 14-6 victory over rival Dos Pueblos on Monday at the Eling Aquatic Center.

Dos Pueblos hung tough for most of the first half, but ultimately could not match up with the Royals superstars as the game progressed. San Marcos completed an undefeated run through league play with the victory.

“Charlotte commands a lot of respect from a lot of teams, she’s one of those players that draws a lot of attention,” San Marcos head coach Chuckie Roth said. “Tonight was her night and there’s days that it’s somebody else’s night and that’s what a team does.”

Dos Pueblos opened the scoring with a goal by Kyra Jones off an assist from Alina King. However, San Marcos stormed ahead with two goals by Raisin followed by a goal from Lucy Haaland-Ford to put the Royals ahead 3-1.

Haaland-Ford and Raisin have both spent time with the United States Senior National Team this season and the talented duo makes the Royals a threat in the upcoming CIF-SS playoffs.

“[San Marcos] has probably more talent than any team in Southern California. They’re loaded,” Dos Pueblos head coach Chris Parrish said. “It was a fun game. Our girls like to compete against them.”

Two second quarter goals by Raisin followed by a Bethany King goal gave San Marcos a 6-2 lead at halftime.

San Marcos pulled away early in the third quarter with goals by Haaland-Ford, Raisin and Marina Brown to take a 9-2 lead at the 4:24 mark of the third quarter.

“We’re pretty fired up to try and make a run in the playoffs,” Roth said. “We’re as good as anybody if we stick to our gameplan and play the way we’re supposed to play.”

Back-to-back goals by Dev Wigo of Dos Pueblos cut the San Marcos deficit to 9-4 late in the third quarter, but that’s as close as The Chargers would get.

Dos Pueblos will take on Oxnard in its opening round game of the league championship on Tuesday in Ventura while the Royals will host either Buena or Santa Barbara at 5:30 p.m. Both teams have already clinched their sports in the CIF-SS playoffs with divisions still to be determined.