City Holds Record Breaking Beautify Goleta Bulky Item Drop-Off Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The first Beautify Goleta Bulky Item Drop-Off event of the year this past Saturday, January 25, 2025, saw record-breaking attendance and collection of bulky items. A total of 116 vehicles dropped off 17,149 pounds of bulky items at the intersection of Mathilda Drive and Strehle Lane in western Goleta. The event was so popular that capacity was reached three hours into the four-hour event. The most commonly dropped-off items included old mattresses and large, damaged furniture.

Dan Rowell, City of Goleta’s Environmental Services Project Manager, was thrilled with the event’s success. He said, “Seeing the enthusiasm from our community for Beautify Goleta events is truly rewarding. Of course, we couldn’t achieve this without the support of our fantastic partners at MarBorg Industries, Big Green Cleaning, and Solid Waste Solutions.”

The Beautify Goleta team plans to conduct this event every January at this location.

If you missed it, don’t worry! There are more Beautify Goleta bulky item drop-off events and cleanup opportunities coming up. Be sure to mark your calendar for these upcoming dates:

February 2025: Beautify Goleta’s second annual Self-Guided Cleanup Month – stay tuned for more details

Beautify Goleta’s second annual Self-Guided Cleanup Month – stay tuned for more details March 8, 2025: “Spring Into Action”

“Spring Into Action” April 19, 2025: “Earth Day”

“Earth Day” July 19, 2025: “Plastic Free July”

“Plastic Free July” September 20, 2025: “Coastal Cleanup Day”

We need Beautify Goleta Captains! Captains are a vital part of the program, helping to organize and guide volunteers on event days. Captains can represent clubs, businesses, community groups, or individuals. Becoming a Captain is also a great way to gain recognition for your organization, as Captains are regularly highlighted in City press releases, the Monarch Press e-newsletter, and social media campaigns.

Interested in being a Beautify Goleta Captain or hosting your own cleanup event? Email EnvironmentalServices@CityOfGoleta.org today!

For more information about Beautify Goleta, visit www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta.