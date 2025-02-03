2024 Marked Record-High Demand for Affordable Pet Care on the Central Coast: C.A.R.E.4Paws Shares How the Community Can Help

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif., January 31, 2025 – Demand for access to affordable care for pets has hit an all-time high in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, and C.A.R.E.4Paws is working tirelessly to serve the thousands of pet families in marginalized communities. Due to many factors, including the economy, soaring vet costs and an 11% increase in homelessness in Santa Barbara County, the inability to care for a beloved pet—a vital source of comfort and companionship—takes quite a toll on community members, especially on those already experiencing hardship.

C.A.R.E.4Paws has supported families and their companion animals since 2009 with many programs in place that invite the public to play an active role in providing solutions. The nonprofit made a tremendous impact in 2024, providing critical resources to over 30,000 pets. This includes assisting 19,200 cats and dogs with affordable wellness services and thousands more with pet meals and supplies.

“We are here to help ensure families have access to pet care and other resources they need,” says C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Cofounder and Executive Director, Isabelle Gullö. “Can you imagine the pain of not being able to feed or provide medical treatment for your cat or dog? Or having to give up your beloved companion to seek shelter from homelessness or domestic violence? Through our programs, we support people experiencing financial hardship and going through temporary life transitions, and the demand for help is only increasing. With the community’s support, we can continue making an impact and prevent more suffering!”

Heartfelt testimonials from numerous pet families are a powerful tribute to the impact of this vital nonprofit and can be found at https://care4paws.org/happytailstories/. One inspiring story is that of Hunter and his newly adopted dog, Dixie, who urgently needed a large, malignant mammary tumor removed. C.A.R.E.4Paws, with the help of PetSmart Charities, stepped in to fund Dixie’s surgery, which Dr. Alex Gomes performed at a heavily discounted cost at Main Street Small Animal Hospital in Templeton. Dixie was also spayed at the same time. Grateful for the support, Hunter shared, “It’s absolutely amazing. We would never have been able to do this, as it’s a really expensive surgery. This will help her live!”

Ways to Support Pet Families through C.A.R.E.4Paws:

Mobile Clinic Sponsorships

In 2024 alone, C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Mobile Community Medicine & Spay/Neuter Outreach program

provided low-cost and free vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries, and other medical services to

19,200 cats and dogs in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo (SLO) counties surpassing the 17,000 served in 2023 and the 13,000 the year before.

Businesses and individual supporters can have their logos and names on the backs of the nonprofit’s two mobile veterinary clinics. Sponsorship opportunities are available at the Gold, Platinum, and Lifetime levels. Visit https://care4paws.org/clinicsponsorships to learn more.

Monetary Gifts

Financial contributions help fund essential services such as mobile veterinary care and pet food distribution. Donations can be made directly through the website at https://care4paws.org/donate/.

Foster

Fostering helps pet families exposed to domestic violence. Studies show that many survivors stay an average of two years longer in a violent situation when family pets are involved. C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Safe Haven program provides immediate, anonymous shelter for animals until they can be reunited with their loving owners. Foster requests also come from community members going through a temporary transition, such as hospitalization and homelessness. Find out more at https://care4paws.org/foster.

Volunteer

Volunteer support is critical for C.A.R.E.4Paws’ programs and events, including pet wellness clinics, Paws Up For Pets early education and outreach, Community Outreach, and Companion Pet Assistance (delivery of pet food and supplies). Visit https://care4paws.org/volunteer to fill out an application and learn more.

Pet Food and Supplies

C.A.R.E.4Paws has distributed more than 5 million pet meals since the pandemic. Donation-drive support includes dropping off pet food at a partner location, donating monetary gifts, shopping wish lists or organizing a donation drive. Learn more at https://care4paws.org/drive.

With continued community support, C.A.R.E.4Paws can bridge the gap for those needing affordable pet care and remain a vital lifeline for beloved companion animals. To find out more, please visit https://care4paws.org.

About C.A.R.E.4Paws

C.A.R.E.4Paws—short for Community Awareness, Resources & Education—works to reduce pet overpopulation and improve pet family welfare. Its critical services include free and low-cost spays/neuters, veterinary care and vaccine events in C.A.R.E.4Paws’ mobile veterinary clinics; distribution of pet food and supplies; support for pet families exposed to domestic violence through Safe Haven; and Paws Up For Pets humane education. C.A.R.E.4Paws has worked in Santa Barbara County since 2009, and in 2022, the nonprofit expanded its mobile clinic services to San Luis Obispo County. To learn more or to make a contribution, visit care4paws.org. Follow us on Facebook at @care4paws, YouTube @care4paws, Instagram at @care4pawsSB, and LinkedIn @care4paws-inc.