Attorney General Bonta Warns Federal Employees about Questionable Buyout Offer

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 12 attorneys general warning federal employees about the Trump Administration’s questionable “deferred resignation” program, which purports to offer federal employees pay through September 30, 2025, if they resign by February 6, 2025. Following the Trump Administration’s proposal, unions representing federal employees warned their members against accepting the offer, adding that employees who accepted the offer were not guaranteed its benefits. California is home to nearly 150,000 federal workers who provide vital services to Americans nationwide.

“Federal employees provide vital services that Americans rely on every day, and are an essential part of the California economy and communities across the state,” said Attorney General Bonta. “The Trump Administration’s so-called buyout offer is a pointed attack aimed at dismantling our federal workforce and sowing chaos for Americans that rely on a functioning government. I urge federal employees to heed warnings from their unions to be very cautious of any buyout offers.”

On January 28, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sent an email to millions of federal employees detailing a new deferred resignation program. Employees were told that if they accept the offer and resign, they would continue receiving all pay and benefits, and be exempt from in-person work requirements until September 30. OPM sent another email to federal employees on January 30 reiterating the offer and urging them to find “higher productivity” jobs outside of government. The OPM emails instructed employees that they have until February 6 to decide to remain in their position or resign under the deferred resignation program and warned that those who did not resign were not guaranteed to keep their jobs.

Immediately following OPM’s email, unions representing federal employees warned their members against accepting the offer. The American Federation of Government Employees, the largest federal employees union, released information for its members warning them that employees who accepted the offer were not guaranteed its benefits. The National Federation of Federal Employees similarly warned its members against accepting the offer.

Joining Attorney General Bonta in issuing the warning to federal employees are the attorneys general of Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, and Washington.