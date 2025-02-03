City of Goleta Welcomes New Parks and Recreation Manager

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

The City of Goleta is pleased to introduce Justin Wilkins as its new Parks and Recreation Manager. Justin brings more than 20 years of leadership in non-profit management and program implementation to the position. In this role, Justin will be responsible for planning, developing, supervising, and coordinating all park and recreational programs, services, facilities, and special events. Justin is a familiar face to Goleta having lived, studied and worked in the area for the past 25 years.

JoAnne Plummer, Neighborhood Services Director said, “The Parks and Recreation Division is busy with exciting programs and projects and Justin’s passion for Goleta, combined with his diverse experience makes him the ideal person to lead this amazing team.”

Justin said his career path and passion for the community have prepared him for this impactful leadership role. He said, “The ability to utilize my vast programming, administrative, and recreational experience in Goleta, where we are high users of parks and open spaces, makes this opportunity all the better.”

Prior to joining the City, Wilkins served as the Executive Director for the Santa Barbara Soccer Club where he helped guide the organization the past five years through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and significant growth in recreational programming. Justin also served as the Director of Operations at Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People where he oversaw a variety of social service programs, school based mental health, and a community-based food program delivering over 30,000 pounds of food to families in need each week.

A long-time resident of Goleta, Justin moved to the area in 2000 to attend the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB) and stayed in Goleta to raise his family. He said, “Most of the special memories I have are watching my kids grow up playing in our local parks. From their adventures at ‘Caterpillar Park’ to sliding down the pines at Bella Vista, to playing soccer for countless hours on any patch of green grass – Goleta raised them as much as their mom and I did.”

We wish Justin a great chapter ahead with the City of Goleta. He can be reached via email at jwilkins@cityofgoleta.org.