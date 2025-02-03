Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Celebrates the Goleta Sharehouse, a Significant Addition to Our Community’s Efforts to Combat Food Insecurity.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA—The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is thrilled to announce Sharehouse Community Day, a celebration on Saturday, March 1, 2025. This family-friendly event is free for all ages. Celebrate our Grand Opening as the Foodbank’s Sharehouse reaches full occupancy status.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Time: 11 am – 3 pm

Location: 82 Coromar Drive, Goleta, CA



The Sharehouse Grand Opening celebrates unity, progress, and our commitment to ensuring every neighbor has access to nourishment and essential resources. The event will include a variety of food trucks serving delicious meals, engaging family-friendly activities, informative booths, exciting giveaways, and more! Witness the impact of your support on this milestone and learn how this new chapter will strengthen our efforts to fight food insecurity.

Senator Monique Limon and former U.S. Representative Lois Capps will join CEO Erik Talkin at 1 pm for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Foodbank staff will lead tours of the newly occupied warehouse portion throughout the day.

Parking will be off-site at Apeel Sciences, 71 S Los Carneros Dr., and Santa Barbara Airbus will provide a shuttle service from the parking area to the South County Sharehouse.

This celebration is a testament to the power of community collaboration and resilience. We invite all community members to join us in celebrating this milestone and to learn more about how the Sharehouse will serve as a cornerstone of food security for Santa Barbara County.

CEO of the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Erik Talkin, emphasized the significance of this milestone: “We couldn’t be more excited to ‘share’ the Sharehouse with the whole community. We now have a world class facility that will allow us to bring nutrition security through increased amounts of fresh produce and healthy food, and also disaster food security in challenging times. We look forward to greeting you on opening day and showing you around your sharehouse. This is a resource for the entire community to share health and empowerment for decades to come.”

The South County Sharehouse will greatly enhance our efficiency and capacity across the county, enabling us to serve more people in need while improving food distribution, sustainability, and disaster preparedness.

Expanding Capacity: Our food storage will grow from 28,000 to 352,000 pounds , and freezer capacity from 23,000 to 192,000 pounds , allowing us to serve more people than ever.

Our food storage will grow from , and freezer capacity from , allowing us to serve more people than ever. More Fresh Food: We can now accept 40,000–80,000 pounds of additional food and fresh produce each week.

We can now accept of additional food and fresh produce each week. Stronger Local Support: More food can stay in our North County facility , ensuring better access for those in need.

More food can , ensuring better access for those in need. Sustainability Commitment: Consolidating operations at the Sharehouse reduces fuel emissions and vehicle wear , reinforcing our dedication to environmental responsibility.

Consolidating operations at the Sharehouse , reinforcing our dedication to environmental responsibility. Disaster Preparedness: We now have space for up to 1.2 million pounds of disaster food, strengthening our ability to respond in times of crisis.

About the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County transforms hunger into health through good nutrition and food literacy. It provides nourishment and education through a network of more than 200 partner agencies, nutrition education programs, and food distribution sites. In Santa Barbara County, one in three people receives support from the Foodbank, and 38% of the individuals we serve are children.

For more information, please visit FoodbankSBC.org or contact the Foodbank at (805) 967-5741.