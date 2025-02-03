Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara: Explore Ecology is honoring environmental champions this April during Earth Month and is calling on the Santa Barbara County community for help. If you know an outstanding student, teacher, class, or club working to protect the environment, nominate them for an Environmental Stewardship Award today! Nominations are being accepted until February 28th online at https://exploreecology.org/environmental-stewardship-awards/



Explore Ecology’s annual awards recognize local heroes on school campuses who practice environmental stewardship, initiate positive change, and educate and inspire their peers and colleagues in Santa Barbara County.



Award Categories:

Student Award: Celebrating students committed to caring for the environment. Two awards for grades K-6 and 7-12.Teacher Award: Recognizing educators who inspire environmental awareness and action. Two awards for grades K-6 and 7-12.Class or Club Award: Honoring a class or school club making a positive impact on the environment. Open to grades K-12.Awards and Recognition



Winners will be honored at Explore Ecology’s first annual Environmental Stewardship Awards Luncheon on Thursday, April 17th at the Cabrillo Pavilion. In addition to public recognition, winners will receive a special award and be featured in Explore Ecology’s outreach channels, including social media, press releases, and newsletters.



A Legacy of Environmental Impact



Past honorees have been involved in a variety of projects including composting programs, starting school gardens, campus tree planting projects, participating in beach cleanups, launching sustainability initiatives, and inspiring their communities to take action. Explore Ecology is excited to highlight the next generation of environmental leaders at this year’s awards festivities.



Jill Cloutier, Explore Ecology PR Director, says, “Nominations are now open for the 2025 Environmental Stewardship Awards! Each year, we are inspired by the dedication and creativity of local students and educators who work to protect our environment. Their passion serves as a reminder that every action—big or small—makes a difference. We encourage community members to submit their nominations before February 28th! Self-nominations are welcome.”



How to Nominate:

Visit https://exploreecology.org/environmental-stewardship-awards/Fill out the nomination form and tell us why your nominee deserves to be recognizedA panel of Explore Ecology staff will review nominations and select winners.



For more information, email Jill@ExploreEcology.org.

About Explore Ecology: Explore Ecology empowers our community to protect and preserve the planet with innovative environmental education and nature-based learning. Located in Santa Barbara, Explore Ecology is an environmental education nonprofit that educates over 38,000 children a year, inspiring them to engage with the natural world, think critically, and experience the value of environmental stewardship. Programs include the Art From Scrap Creative Reuse Store, the Watershed Resource Center, the EE Makerspace, Environmental Education, and the School Gardens Program. For more information, visit ExploreEcology.org.