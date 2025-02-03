Santa Barbara International Film Festival Begins

The long anticipated 40th edition of Santa Barbara International Film Festival is finally here. Kicking off the festivities tonight (February 4) with the U.S. Premiere of the French romantic comedy Jane Austen Wrecked My Life (Jane Austen a gâché ma vie), SBIFF quickly launches into a jam-packed program that runs through Saturday, February 15, which is an extra day longer than usual to celebrate the big 4-0.

Whatever you’re most excited about — from big screen superstars, Oscar nominated auteurs, seminars on the nuts and bolts of filmmaking, heartfelt documentaries or big screen dramas from around the world — SBIFF has got it. This includes 33 world premiere films and 74 U.S. premieres from 60 countries as well as star-studded tributes to Angelina Jolie (February 5), Ralph Fiennes (February 6) , Timothee Chalamet (February 11), Zoe Saldana (February 12), Adrien Brody and Guy Pearce (February 13), and Colman Domingo (February 14). (All tributes take place on the Arlington stage at 8 p.m.)

Zoe Saldaña as Rita Moro Castro in Emilia Pérez. SBIFF honors her on February 12. | Photo: Shanna Besson

Then there’s the amazing Virtuosos Awards which honor breakout performances from Mikey Madison (Anora), Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain), Harris Dickinson (Babygirl), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Clarence Maclin (Sing Sing), and John Magaro (September 5), as well as the just added “gets” of Oscar nominated Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).

The Outstanding Directors of the Year Award is also quite wow-worthy, with all five Oscar nominees on the stage of the Arlington on Monday, February 10. The line-up includes directors Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Sean Baker (Anora), Brady Corbet (The Brutalist), Coralie Fargeat (The Substance), and James Mangold (A Complete Unknown).

But one of the most impressive things this year is how many programs are FREE.

First off, there are the free films at the Arlington Theatre. Starting on Wednesday, February 5 with Dune: Part Two at 11 a.m.; Thursday, February 6 has Nickel Boys at 11 a.m. and Conclave at 2 p.m.; Friday, February 7 has Horizon: Chapter 1 at 2 p.m.; Saturday, February 8 has Wicked at 2 p.m.; Sunday, February 9 has The Substance at 2 p.m., followed by a free Q&A with Oscar-nominated star Demi Moore; Monday, February 10 has Ghost at 11 a.m.; Tuesday, February 11, has A Complete Unknown at 2 p.m., followed by a free Q&A with writer/director James Mangold; Wednesday, February 12 has Emilia Pérez at 11 a.m. and the Anora/Kodak Student Shorts at 5 p.m.; Thursday, February 13 has The Brutalist at 11 a.m.; Friday, February 14 has Sing Sing at 11 a.m. and Bustin’ Down the Door at 2 p.m.; and Saturday, February 15 has the 10-10-10 Student Shorts at 2 p.m.

There are free filmmaker seminars as well, all of which are open to the public, and highlight key topics that reflect SBIFF’s sections and sidebars with filmmakers who have films screening at the festival. Taking place at Home Planet Productions at 735 State Street, Suite 103, these seminars include: Making Your Debut: First Time Filmmakers on Wednesday, February 5 – 11 a.m.; The Female Gaze: Women Storytellers on Thursday, February 6 – 111 a.m.; Final Cut: Assembling the Edit on Friday, February 7 – 11 a.m.; Getting the Scoop: Journalism in Film on Monday, February 10 – 11 a.m.; The Art of the Narrative: Crafting the Screenplay on Tuesday, February 11 – 11 a.m.; Painting with Light: Visual Storytelling on Wednesday, February 12 – 11 a.m.; Performance and Collaboration: Directing Actors on Thursday, February 13 – 11 a.m.; and Fight the Power: Documentary Activism on Friday, February 14 – 11 a.m. Check the SBIFF app for participating filmmakers.

Adrien Brody will be honored for his work in ‘The Brutalist’ on February 13. | Photo: Courtesy

Also new this year is having the Marjorie Luke Theatre as the home of the free AppleBox family movies, including February 8 screenings of Inside Out 2 (10 a.m.) and Flow (2 p.m.), and February 15 screenings of Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (10 a.m.) and The Wild Robot (2 p.m.).

There is also a free new Animation Panel taking place at the Arlington on Wednesday, February 5 at 5 p.m., featuring Oscar-nominated filmmakers Chris Sanders (The Wild Robot),

Gints Zilbalodis (Flow), Kelsey Mann (Inside Out 2), and Nick Park (Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl).

While not free, at $20 each the other panels are one of the most affordable and interesting offerings SBIFF has, especially with the impressive list of participants just announced. All held at the Arlington, this includes The Writers Panel on Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m., featuring Clint Bentley (Sing Sing), Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain), Joslyn Barnes (Nickel Boys), Mona Fastvold (The Brutalist), Peter Straughan (Conclave), and Tim Fehlbaum (September 5). The International Features Panel on Sunday, February 9 at 11 a.m. features Gints Zilbalodis (Flow) Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez), Mohammad Rasoulof (The Seed of the Sacred Fig), and Walter Salles (I’m Still Here). The Producers Panel, on Monday February 10 at 5 p.m., features Alex Coco (Anora), Alex Heineman (A Complete Unknown), Brian Young (The Brutalist), and Cale Boyter (Dune: Part 2). And the Women’s Panel, on Saturday, February 15 at 11 a.m., features Emily Kassie – Director (Sugarcane), Diane Warren – Songwriter (The Six Triple Eight), Paula DuPré Pesmen – Producer (Porcelain War), Smriti Mundhra – Director (I Am Ready, Warden), and Victoria Warmerdam – Director/Writer (I’m Not A Robot).

Guy Pearce will be honored for his work in ‘The Brutalist’ on February 13. | Photo: Jules Tahan

Also worth exploring, the always lively and super insightful Variety Artisans Award at 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 8 at the Arlington. Focusing on all of the many aspects of the village it truly takes to create a film, these awards will honor Judy Becker (The Brutalist – Production Design), Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot – Original Score), Camille & Clement Ducol (Emilia Pérez – Original Song), Nick Emerson (Conclave – Editing), Jomo Fray (Nickel Boys – Cinematography), Tod Maitland (A Complete Unknown – Sound), Pierre-Olivier Persin (The Substance – Hair/Makeup), Paul Tazewell (Wicked – Costume Design), and Erik Winquist (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – VFX)

This year’s closing night film, on Saturday, February 15 at 8 p.m. at the Arlington, is the U.S. premiere of A Missing Part (Une part manquante) directed by Guillaume Senez. A father-daughter film of sorts, the story is about Jay, who travels all over Tokyo in his taxi every day, in search of his daughter Lily. In the nine years since he has separated from his wife, he has never been able to gain custody of his daughter. Having given up hope of ever seeing her again, he is about to move back to France when Lily hops in his cab… but she doesn’t recognize him.

See sbiff.org for the complete schedule and check our daily reports online at independent.com/category/arts-entertainment/sbiff frequently as additions and updates will occur throughout the festival February 4-15.