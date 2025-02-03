The Garden Court Endowment Fund Enriches Lives of Local Seniors 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, February 3, 2025 — How do seniors on fixed incomes cover the costs for life-enhancing or medical-related items that they need but can’t afford and that aren’t covered by health insurance? The simple answer is that most of them generally can’t. At least not until now.

The Garden Court, Inc. Endowment Fund is dedicated to assisting low-income seniors to live independently in Santa Barbara for as long as possible. The fund supports a range of items and assistance including hearing aids, laptop computers, walking shoes, communication devices, dental care not covered by Medicaid, adult education, etc.

Senior residents who live in any of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara housing or who benefit from the Housing Authority’s Section 8 program may apply for assistance for healthcare related needs in these categories:

Education

Pet-related needs

Healthcare-related

Household Needs

The creation, operational success and financial well-being of any independent living facility for low-income seniors in Santa Barbara requires the community’s support and long-term commitment to subsidize the cost of such facilities.

“There are wonderful stories from our residents about how simple items transformed their lives,” said Garden Court CEO Chris Tucker. “One of our residents received new walking shoes and, as a result, is walking every day and has significantly improved her physical and mental health as a result. She says she feels like a new person!”

The Garden Court Endowment fund was established through grants from the Alice Tweed Tuohy Foundation and the Hutton Foundation. The Fund has also received support from The Canary Hotel, Towbes Group, Montecito Bank and Trust, Union Bank, Sara Miller McCune Foundation, Hollister and Brace, Parsons Group, Parsons Family Management, O’Reilly Auto Group, Merrill Lynch and many others.

There are a variety of ways to support this Fund including financial contributions, planned giving opportunities, and volunteering. Please visit our website at www.GardenCourt.org and click on the Endowment tab or call Chris Tucker (805)884-0095.