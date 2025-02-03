United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Announces Monique Fairgood as 2025 Youth of the Year

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) is proud to announce Monique Fairgood as the 2025 Youth of the Year. A shining example of leadership, ambition, and dedication, Monique embodies the mission and values of UBGC, inspiring youth to lead, succeed, and transform their communities.

Monique, a graduate of Lompoc High School (Class of 2024), now works with children at UBGC’s Buellton site while pursuing her education at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria. With aspirations of a career in child care and cosmetology, Monique continues to channel her hardworking and ambitious spirit to make a lasting impact on those around her. She first joined the Club as a member of the Lompoc unit during her 8th-grade year and has since grown into a role model for the next generation.

In May 2024, Monique was recognized as UBGC’s Employee of the Month, celebrated for her unwavering commitment to Club members and her exemplary work ethic. As the 2025 Youth of the Year, Monique hopes to set an example as a kind, reliable leader who continuously strives to improve herself and support her community.

This year’s judging panel included Michelle Apodaca, Director of Deckers Gives at Deckers Brands, a key supporter of UBGC. Speaking on the selection process, Michelle shared, “It’s so awesome to witness these amazing youth. I’m so proud, too, that all the finalists this year were women. They are passionate, resilient, patient, dedicated, and determined. Choosing just one winner was incredibly difficult because all of them have bright futures ahead, especially with support from UBGC.”

About Youth of the Year

Youth of the Year has been Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier recognition program for more than 75 years, celebrating teens who exemplify leadership, service, academic excellence, and healthy lifestyles. Each year, thousands of Club teens across the nation participate in the program, with one being named National Youth of the Year. These inspiring young leaders serve as ambassadors for Boys & Girls Clubs, showcasing the transformative power of the Clubs in shaping future leaders.

For more information about the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 3,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.