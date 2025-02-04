Adrienne Binder Brown and Katie Spieler Highlight the Annual SBART Women in Sports Luncheon

Over 400 female student athletes gathered at Earl Warren Showgrounds for the annual Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Women in Sports Luncheon on Monday afternoon.

The event was highlighted by a panel that featured Dos Pueblos High product and current AVP beach volleyball player Katie Spieler and San Marcos High alum Adrienne Binder Brown, who was a national championship swimmer at Auburn. The panel was moderated by UC Santa Barbara Athletic Director Kelly Barsky.

“I am honored and inspired to be here with all of you and also to sit up here with our amazing panelist Adrienne and Katie,” Barsky said. “I have a deep passion for sport and the reason for that is I believe it’s a driver of two things. It’s a driver of personal development and that as you all know is the highest of highs as well as the obstacles and challenges you face and the grit you need to have to be a student athlete and overcome those things. Also the way sports pulls together and unites communities.”

Former SBART President Alison Bernal kicked off the event by informing the audience of the importance of Title IX in terms of giving women opportunities in sports.

Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.

Spieler and Brown shared their experiences navigating through the ups and downs of high school and collegiate athletics, including some of the tools that can be used to overcome obstacles.

Brown captured three team national championships at Auburn and her individual accomplishments were perhaps more impressive. She was Division I National Champion in the 500 yard freestyle, placed 4th at the 2004 USA Olympic Trials in the 400 individual medley, and was a 3-time SEC Champion in various individual events.

“Enjoy it, this is a really unique time in your life so don’t rush it,” Brown said. “There’s going to be hard moments, but just look at the big picture because you’re not going to do this forever.

“Enjoy it while you can and take a beat before you make any big decisions about something and seek out resources around you because there are a lot of people supporting your career.”

Spieler was Dos Pueblos High’s 2012 Scholar Athlete of the Year before moving on to the University of Hawaii beach volleyball program. At Hawaii she was a two-time AVCA All-American.

She made her pro beach volleyball debut at the age of 19 in Manhattan Beach with Delaney Knudsen. During the prime of her pro beach volleyball career she founded the East Beach Volleyball Academy.

Spieler was directly impacted by Title IX as women’s beach volleyball emerged as an NCAA sport.

“It just worked out perfectly with my timing going to college,” Spieler said. “I got super lucky and have so much gratitude for Title IX because that paved the way to let me play my favorite sport in college and after college as well.”