Attention Old Town Businesses: Pride of Place Grant Applications Now Open

With the new Pride of Place (POP) Grant, ideas are POPping like never before! The City of Goleta is pleased to announce the release of its Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for the Old Town POP Grant Program. Old Town Business owners are invited to submit their ideas on how they would enhance a sense of place and attract more customers to this historic part of the City known as the heart of Goleta. If accepted, the business owners would receive funding to implement the idea(s) submitted in the application. The application deadline is Monday, March 3, 2025. Submit your application online here or access the printable form here. An application workshop is being held at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue) on Tuesday, February 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Spanish interpretation will be available.

The Goleta City Council approved the Old Town POP Grant Program in January 2025 and allocated $120,000, with an average award anticipated to range between $3,000-10,000. There is no cap to the maximum funding request, and each proposal will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Alignment with program goals

Positive community impact

Creativity and innovation

Feasibility

Community engagement

Business collaboration

Paper applications are available at City Hall (130 Cremona Drive, Goleta, CA 93117) for pickup or you can print the application here. Please return your printed application to City Hall or email it to Shannon Kirn at skirn@cityofgoleta.org by the March 3 deadline. Electronic applications can be accessed here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/popgrant.

To learn more about this program, visit the City webpage at www.CityofGoleta.org/POPgrant. Please contact Shannon Kirn at skirn@cityofgoleta.orgor (805) 562-5512 if you have any questions.