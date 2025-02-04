Los Padres National Forest Revises Fire Restrictions

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SOLVANG, Calif.— With the continuing potential for a wildland fire start, Los Padres National Forest officials announced that elevated fire restrictions will remain in effect on the Santa Lucia, Santa Barbara, and Ojai Ranger Districts. The Monterey and Mt. Pinos Ranger Districts have received adequate amounts of rainfall to safety lift fire restrictions on those districts.

These restrictions affect the use of campfires, stoves, smoking materials, and internal combustion engines, and will remain in effect until March 31, 2025. Effective immediately, the following restrictions will be in effect:

No open fires, campfires or charcoal fires will be permitted outside of developed recreation sites or designated Campfire Use Sites (list attached), even with a valid California Campfire Permit. Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel will be permitted, but only with a valid California Campfire Permit, which can be obtained free-of-charge at any Forest Service office or by visiting the Ready For Wildfire website. Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for five feet in all directions from their camp stove, have a shovel available, and ensure that a responsible person always attends the stove during use.

Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or a designated Campfire Use Site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails. This restriction is in effect year-round. Please make sure your engine is tuned, operating properly, and has an approved spark arrester.

Fireworks – even the “safe and sane” variety – are not permitted at any time or in any location within the Forest.

Recreational target shooting is prohibited within Los Padres National Forest except for the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and Ojai Valley Gun Club that operate under special use permits.

For a list of Developed Recreation Sites and Campfire Use Sites in Los Padres National Forest, or further information regarding Fire-Safe Camping, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/lpnf/home or contact the U.S. Forest Service district office nearest you.

