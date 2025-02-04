Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Welcomes the Historic Western Flyer to Santa Barbara: Celebrating Its Legacy, Restoration, and Future as a Research and Education Vessel

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is excited to host the historic Western Flyer at the Santa Barbara Harbor during the week of March 17, 2025. This legendary vessel, made famous by John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts’ groundbreaking 1940 expedition to the Sea of Cortez, has been fully restored and now serves as a research and education platform.

As part of the Western Flyer’s visit, SBMM will host two events highlighting the vessel’s incredible history and impact:

Wednesday, March 19 – The Western Flyer will be open to the public for an onboard docent-led experience at the Santa Barbara Harbor. 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Free.

– The Western Flyer will be open to the public for an at the Santa Barbara Harbor. 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Free. Thursday, March 20 – Dr. Tom Keffer, Chair of the Board, will be the featured speaker for SBMM’s Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series, where he will delve deeper into the Western Flyer’s history, restoration, and future. Dr. Keffer will present “The Story of the Western Flyer” at 7:00 p.m. at SBMM, located at 113 Harbor Way, Suite 190, in the Santa Barbara Harbor. A pre-lecture members-only reception will take place from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Admission is free for SBMM Navigators Circle members, $10 for other members, and $20 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at sbmm.org or by calling (805) 456-8750.

The Legacy of the Western Flyer

Originally built in 1937 in Tacoma, Washington, the Western Flyer was a state-of-the-art sardine seiner that became a symbol of American literature and environmental awareness after Steinbeck and Ricketts chronicled their Sea of Cortez expedition in their 1941 book, Sea of Cortez: A Leisurely Journal of Travel and Research. This expedition was pioneering in the field of marine ecology and helped shape modern conservation efforts.

During their six-week journey, Ricketts and Steinbeck observed destructive fishing practices, such as shrimp trawling near Guaymas, Mexico. They documented their concerns about its ecological consequences, making Sea of Cortez one of the first public calls for conservation in the region. Over the decades, the book has inspired generations of marine biologists, environmentalists, and literary enthusiasts.

The vessel’s legacy as “the most famous fishing boat in the world” took a dramatic turn as it fell into decay, sinking twice and narrowly escaping demolition. Thanks to the Western Flyer Foundation, the ship has been meticulously restored, and her story now inspires new generations. “Restoring the Western Flyer isn’t just about preserving history; it’s about reigniting the spark of curiosity and exploration,” said Dr. Keffer.

Restoration and Return to Monterey Bay

After decades as a commercial fishing vessel, the Western Flyer fell into disrepair, eventually sinking twice in 2012 and 2013. Marine geologist John Gregg purchased the vessel in 2015 and, with the expertise of shipwright Chris Chase, and the hardworking shipwrights at the Port Townsend Ship Co-op, they meticulously restored it. Now fully refitted as a research and education vessel, the Western Flyer returned to Monterey Bay in 2024 to continue its mission of inspiring ocean conservation and education.

The Western Flyer Foundation now offers free, hands-on marine science programs, combining visual arts, humanities, and STEM at its Moss Landing and Monterey sites. This April, the vessel will retrace its historic journey to the Gulf of California for its 85th anniversary expedition, a fundraising voyage with limited space still available.

SBMM invites the public to take advantage of this rare opportunity to visit the Western Flyer and learn about its historic journey, restoration, and ongoing contributions to marine science.

“The restoration of the Western Flyer is a remarkable achievement that aligns with our mission to preserve and celebrate maritime heritage,” said SBMM Education Coordinator Jason Statucki. “Dr. Keffer’s presentation will inspire everyone to reflect on the connections between history, science, and our shared future.”

For more information, visit sbmm.org or westernflyer.org.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) was founded in 2000 to preserve and celebrate the rich maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel. Through interactive exhibits, educational programs, and community events, SBMM fosters an appreciation for the sea and its impact on our culture and environment. The museum is recognized as one of the top maritime museums in the United States and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM).Anchored in the Community: Join us as we embark on the next 25 years of exploration, education, and community at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum! Together, we celebrate our shared maritime heritage and look forward to inspiring future generations to discover the stories, beauty, and history of the Santa Barbara Channel