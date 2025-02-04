Solvang Invites Community to Join Critical Wildfire Preparedness Discussion: Town Hall Meeting to Address Community Concerns and Share Emergency Planning Strategies

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SOLVANG, CA —Wildfire risks in California are collectively on our minds, and the City of Solvang is taking proactive steps to protect its community. Residents are invited to join city leaders, fire safety experts, and emergency management officials for a Town Hall Meeting on Wildfire Preparedness and Community Safety on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 5:30 PM in the City Council Chambers.

The interactive session will provide a forum for residents to voice their concerns about wildfire risks while learning about protecting their homes and families. Attendees will learn about initiatives, including the development of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP), strategic fuel and vegetation management efforts, and how to participate in Firewise community programs that have proven successful in other communities.

“Your voice matters in shaping our community’s wildfire preparedness,” said Olivia Uribe Mutal, Solvang’s Public Information Officer. “We want to hear residents’ concerns and ideas while sharing critical information about our emergency preparedness efforts and what you can do to proactively prepare for wildfire, and any natural disaster. This Town Hall is an opportunity for meaningful dialogue between our community and emergency response experts to ensure we’re addressing the issues that matter most to Solvang residents.”

Experts will demonstrate how to sign up for ReadySBC Alerts, explain evacuation warnings, and share practical tips for creating effective emergency plans. The meeting format will encourage open discussion and ensure time for community questions and feedback. Join us in building a more resilient Solvang through active community participation and enhanced emergency preparedness.

The Town Hall will be held at the Solvang City Council Chamber, City Hall, located at 1644 Oak St., Solvang, CA, and streamed live at the City of Solvang YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@CityofSolvang1. For more information about the Town Hall meeting, or emergency preparedness and response, please contact Olivia Uribe Mutal at oliviaum@cityofsolvang.com.