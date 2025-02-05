$100,000 Grant Awarded to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department for New Emergency Response Equipment

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 4, 2025

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to purchase new extrication equipment. Known as the “jaws of life,” first responders use these specialized tools to safely rescue crash victims trapped inside a vehicle.

“We are incredibly grateful for this grant, which will allow us to purchase state-of-the-art rescue tools and provide training to first responders that is critical for the care of people injured in crashes,” Santa Barbara City Fire Department, Division Chief, Brian Federmann said. “These tools will significantly impact our ability to protect and serve our community, allowing us to respond even more effectively in times of crisis.”

In 2022, more than 55,000 crashes across the country involved vehicle extrication, according to National Fire Incident Reporting System data. Post-crash care is vital in preventing serious injuries from turning deadly. Delays in providing expedient care impacts survival chances. Reducing the time it takes to get to the patient, treating what can be treated, and transporting the patient to the hospital can be the difference between life and death. According to federal data, 42% of people who were killed in car crashes were alive when first responders arrived. New “jaws of life” hydraulic rescue tools will help first responders deliver life-saving measures for patients trapped in vehicles, significantly increasing chances of survival.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.