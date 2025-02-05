A Love Letter to Our Immigrant Community

Like many of you, we are outraged by the fear that this new administration is instilling in our communities, targeting the most vulnerable among us. We are heartbroken by the suffocating sense of uncertainty and dread cast over our immigrant friends and loved ones.

There is a significant amount of deliberate misinformation circulating about politics, policies, and blame — calculated narratives intended to distract and divide us. However, what these narratives fail to do is tell you the truth about the millions of hardworking immigrants who are contributing members of our society. What they fail to emphasize is that, above all, they, too, are human beings like the rest of us.

To our immigrant community: We see you. We welcome you. We cherish the richness you bring to our neighborhoods. We recognize your daily labor, your daily struggle, and the love you pour into this community and this country. We at The FUND stand with you. We remain committed to working tirelessly to dismantle the harmful narratives that seek to erase your humanity, and we will continue to support the organizations that uplift you. You are not alone in this fight. A multicultural coalition of allies is rising, ready to fight alongside you. We are sorry for not doing enough sooner to challenge and dispel the hateful rhetoric. But know this: we will not be silent.

Thank you—for everything you have done and continue to do for our communities. I can’t think of a single restaurant, a single street, a single part of our daily lives that isn’t touched by your hard work and dedication. We will raise our voices against fear. Against mass deportations. Against the horrifying notion of an immigrant detention camp in Guantanamo Bay. We will stand against authoritarianism. We see you. We stand with you.

To our donors and allies — many of you have asked, “What can I do?”

Donate. Pro-immigrant rights organizations receive less than one percent of philanthropic funding. These frontline organizations need resources now more than ever.

Pro-immigrant rights organizations receive less than one percent of philanthropic funding. These frontline organizations need resources now more than ever.

Be an ally. Challenge and dispel the harmful, inhumane narratives being spread. Speak up to your friends, families, and colleagues who buy into these divisive tactics. Now is the time to raise your voice.

Educate yourself. Attend a Know-Your-Rights workshop to help protect your neighbors and community members.

Call your federal representatives. Let them know where you stand. Demand action.

Volunteer. Join the 805UndocuFund and get involved in the fight for immigrant rights.

Immigrant rights organizations cannot do this alone. We need you.