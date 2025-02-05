Please recognize that we are indeed at war. The MAGA coup is ongoing since Trump’s first term in office.

I have studied history and warfare since grade school and earned my higher education degree serving in Vietnam infantry combat. Also, I am an expert chess player and an “infomaniac.”

Putting all the pieces together I have concluded that the end game for this war is that Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping divide the world: Putin gets Europe, Xi gets Asia, and Trump gets the Americas. If one looks at it through this lens, Trump’s confounding anti-American/unconstitutional actions, attacks on American allies, gaslighting, and constant lying make the most sense.