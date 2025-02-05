There will be an Emergency Town Hall, Saturday, February 8, 1-3 p.m. at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 535 Santa Barbara Street. The purpose of the meeting is “Stop The Coup,” featuring elected local and state officials along with activist group leaders who will provide several actions YOU can take NOW to save our Democracy. The community is encouraged to attend. Arrive early to assure seating.

The Town Hall will be broadcast on Zoom and/or YouTube, please check the Indivisible Santa Barbara website, https://indivisiblesb.org/, for broadcast details later this week.