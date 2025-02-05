The latest edition of the Sheriff’s Roundup is now available on our YouTube channel . In this edition of the Roundup, we’ll tell you about the success of our recruit preparation program and we’ll track two recruits who participated in the training, we’ll update you on the progress of Project Opioid and its efforts to save lives from fentanyl overdoses, and we will close with a look back on some of 2024’s holiday cheer.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.