Opportunity to Serve on the City of Goleta’s Design Review Board

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 5, 2025 – Do you have an eye for design and a desire to help shape the future of Goleta? If so, you are encouraged to apply to fill one of three vacancies on the City of Goleta’s Design Review Board.

The City is specifically looking for:

Two At-Large Members (must be a Goleta resident)

One Licensed Landscape Professional (landscape architect); qualified applicants are not required to reside within City limits for this vacancy

The Design Review Board is a seven-member body that encourages development using the best professional design practices to enhance the visual aesthetics of the community and prevent poor quality of design. The Design Review Board (DRB) advises the City Council, Planning Commission, and staff.

Members are appointed to a three-year term. The DRB meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 3:00 p.m. Members are compensated $75 per meeting.

Apply online by February 20 at 5:00 p.m. at www.cityofgoleta.org/boardscommissions. For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.