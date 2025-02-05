REMINDER: Virtual Meeting on Draft Recreation Master Plan this Thursday, February 6, 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara, Community Services Department, Parks Division (County Parks) reminds the public of a virtual environmental scoping meeting for the Draft Recreation Master Plan on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at 5 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to present the project and receive input on the scope of the environmental issues to be addressed in the Environmental Impact Report. To join on your computer or phone, please click this link: Join the meeting on 2/6

The Draft Recreation Master Plan, posted and publicized on January 10, 2025, outlines a 20-year vision to enhance parks, trails, and recreational facilities in unincorporated communities. It includes capital improvements, funding strategies, and amendments to zoning ordinances. The County is also preparing a Program Environmental Impact Report (EIR) under CEQA to assess potential environmental impacts.

Review the Draft Plan: sbcrecplan.com

sbcrecplan.com Submit comments by email or mail by 5 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2025: Email:

RecPlan@countyofsb.org Mail to:

Jeff Lindgren, Deputy Director

Santa Barbara County Parks Division

123 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101



For more details, visit: Recreation Master Plan | Santa Barbara County