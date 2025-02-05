Seeking Santa Barbara Community Participants for Research on New Technologies and Ocean Futures

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Researchers from the Institute for Social, Behavioral, and Economic Research (ISBER) at the University of California, Santa Barbara are seeking community members to participate in one of two interactive workshops exploring new technologies and their relationship to ocean futures. These focus group-style discussions will provide an opportunity for local residents to share their thoughts and perspectives on emerging technologies, their impact on society, and the future of our oceans.

The workshops are part of a research project funded by the National Science Foundation and led by an interdisciplinary team of UCSB social science researchers. The goal is to engage the public in conversations about technology, society, and environmental futures. No prior knowledge or expertise is required—just an interest in sharing your perspective.

Workshop Details:

Dates: Friday, February 22 & Saturday, February 23, 2025

Friday, February 22 & Saturday, February 23, 2025 Time: 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM (full-day participation required)

9:00 AM – 4:30 PM (full-day participation required) Location: Santa Barbara/Goleta area (exact location provided upon confirmation)

Santa Barbara/Goleta area (exact location provided upon confirmation) Eligibility: Open to adults (18+) living in the greater Santa Barbara area

Open to adults (18+) living in the greater Santa Barbara area Compensation: $150 for participation, plus lunch and refreshments

$150 for participation, plus lunch and refreshments Format: Small group discussions facilitated by UCSB researchers

Interested participants should complete a short interest survey. Selected individuals will be contacted with additional details.

For more information, please contact newtechsociety@isber.ucsb.edu.