Team Up for Safety on Super Bowl Sunday: Plan Ahead with a Go Safely Game Plan

SANTA BARBARA, CA – February 5, 2025

As football fans gear up for Super Bowl Sunday the Santa Barbara Police Department reminds everyone to celebrate responsibly by creating a “Go Safely Game Plan” to prevent driving under the influence (DUI). Whether you’re hosting a party, attending a gathering, or enjoying the game at your favorite spot, planning ahead can make sure everyone gets home safely.

On Super Bowl LIX Weekend (February 8th and 9th), the Santa Barbara Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Celebrating the big game should never come at the cost of someone’s safety,” said Traffic Officer Adam Shull “By making a plan to get home safely, you’re not just protecting yourself but also your loved ones and everyone else on the road.”

Here’s how you can team up for safety for the big game:

Designate a Sober Driver : Choose someone ahead of time who will stay alcohol-free and make sure everyone gets home safely.

: Choose someone ahead of time who will stay alcohol-free and make sure everyone gets home safely. Use Ride-Sharing Services or Public Transportation : Apps and transit options are great alternatives to driving if you’ve been drinking.

: Apps and transit options are great alternatives to driving if you’ve been drinking. Host Responsibly : If you’re hosting, offer plenty of non-alcoholic beverage options and make sure your guests have safe, sober rides home.

: If you’re hosting, offer plenty of non-alcoholic beverage options and make sure your guests have safe, sober rides home. Look Out for Others : Don’t let friends or family members drive impaired. Take their keys and help arrange a safe ride.

: Don’t let friends or family members drive impaired. Take their keys and help arrange a safe ride. Stay Alert: Watch for impaired drivers on the road and report them to local law enforcement by calling 911

The Santa Barbara Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products and other drugs may also cause impairment. If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.