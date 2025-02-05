I have done many things in my life to deserve the middle finger. I’ve been no saint. I have cut people off in traffic, sometimes by accident, and sometimes not.

I have driven too fast through neighborhoods. I stopped doing that, along with all my fast driving, since I got that ticket for driving over 100 on the 101 freeway, and weaving in and out of traffic. The judge was clear in his punishment that I needed rehabilitation. I served 40 hours of community service at the homeless shelter down in the Funk Zone. I made some good friends and served my community. And I stopped driving like such an a-hole.

By and large I think it is fair to say that I am pretty tame.

Six months ago, I bought a Cybertruck. I liked that it was not like anything else on the road and I still enjoy driving it significantly.

But an unexpected thing has come with it.

The Finger.

It happens several times a week now. I’m just driving down the street minding my own business and then it happens. Some other a-hole decides that I somehow deserve the middle finger.

And so I think to myself, okay, they don’t like the electric truck. Or maybe they don’t like the fact that the CEO can be a major prick.

Am I the CEO? Am I Elon Musk? Decidedly not.

Yesterday in the TJ parking lot, a woman came right up to my window and gave me the bird, yelling FU.

So I honked my horn. Because, like, what the hell?

I am guilty by association for buying a truck six months ago?

I actually had to leave and not park and not go to TJs because there was so much anxiety created by this woman.

All because of my truck?

Is this what it means to live in Santa Barbara now? Buy a Prius or get the middle finger?