UPDATED: SBCC Unveils Path Maze at Feb. 7 Dedication Ceremony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2025 — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) and its Guided Pathways initiative is excited to announce the unveiling of a new “Path Maze” with a special ceremony on Friday, Feb. 7, on SBCC’s East Cliff Campus. The event begins at 10:30 a.m., with a formal dedication of the Path Maze starting promptly at 11 a.m.



Conceived and assembled by SBCC staff, faculty and local volunteers, and designed by local artist and maze designer Lenore T. Hughes, the Path Maze was created to be a special place for students and community members to reflect and share stories. The Path Maze, named “You are Here,” is “dedicated to the students of SBCC and all who support them through the twists, turns and surprises of their journeys.”

The Path Maze is a physical representation of this vision for students, offering a space for students and community members alike to enjoy together.

In her design, Hughes utilized arrangements of rock, brought in by Olivera Masonry and painted blue by volunteers, to create the feeling of a meandering river. The tables in the space, crafted by Gaviota Coast rancher Guner Tautrim, were cut from a 100-year-old Redwood “pickle tree” donated by Westmont College. The space is ADA-compliant/wheelchair-accessible and uses no water to maintain.



“Sometimes students think that their path should feel like moving in a clear, straight line, but the student journey often can be full of multiple entrances, exits, pathways, and choices,” said Associate Professor and Faculty Coordinator Margaret Prothero. “It can also be a journey full of discoveries, as well as connections made with others.”

EVENT DETAILS



WHAT:

SBCC Path Maze Unveiling and Dedication ceremony



WHEN:

Friday, Feb. 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m.



WHERE:

SBCC Cliff Campus

721 Cliff Dr., Santa Barbara, CA

East Campus near the Student Services building



• Music by Santa Barbara-based acoustic guitarist Sam Adams

• Button making by SBCC Graphic Design and Photography Department

• Refreshments

• Dedication at 11a.m.

PARKING:

Guests from the community should check in at the information kiosk at the East Cliff Campus entrance. The kiosk attendant will provide a free parking pass along with directions to the closest available parking spot.



Members of the media:

To schedule an interview with Associate Professor and Faculty Coordinator Margaret Prothero, please contact the Office of Communications at (805) 730-3016.

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).