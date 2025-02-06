Find Your Green Thumb with a Free Four-Part Gardening Class

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, February 6, 2025 – The City of Goleta, in partnership with the UC Master Gardener Program of Santa Barbara County, is thrilled to present “Victory Vegetable Gardening for the True Beginner.” The four classes will be held at the Community Garden located at Armitos Park (near the intersection of S. Kellogg Avenue & Armitos Avenue) in Old Town. You are invited to sign up here.

The gardening classes will take place over four consecutive Sunday’s from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Sunday, March 23

Sunday, March 30

Sunday, April 6

Sunday, April 13

Participants will have the opportunity to learn and cover a wide variety of topics which include, but are not limited to:

Site Selection

Soil and Soil Testing

Soil Amendments

Composting

When, What and How to Plant and much more!

Space is limited and registration is required. Sign up now by visiting ucanr.edu/sbmg. Please be sure to bring a hat, water, covered shoes, proper attire, folding chair if you have one and a ready-to-learn attitude! In case of inclement weather, the class will be moved to the Goleta Community Center. As a reminder, registration is for all four (4) sessions. If you can only attend a portion of the sessions, please email anrmgsb@ucanr.edu to be placed on a waitlist.

Questions about the gardening class can be directed to Recreation Supervisor, Leonel Mendoza-Diaz at lmendoza-diaz@cityofgoleta.org.