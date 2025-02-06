Grand Opening for Buellton Library THIS Saturday, February 8

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

These are exciting times for two branches in the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Library System! The Buellton Library is ready to celebrate its grand opening at a new and historic building and the Solvang Library is pleased to introduce its new Supervising Librarian.

At the Buellton branch, library staff is getting ready for the grand opening to the public at its brand-new location, 202 Dairyland Road, THIS Saturday, February 8th! Join the Buellton Library for a remarkable family-friendly day filled with celebration and community at the grand opening event from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The City of Buellton has planned a host of festive outdoor activities including a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a fun-packed bounce house, lawn games, music, refreshments and more. Visitors will have the opportunity to register for a library card right on-site, visit themed stations throughout the library, and of course, browse the collection in the freshly remodeled historic building.

In more library news, we are pleased to introduce the new Branch Supervisor at Solvang Library, Erin Herzog! Erin brings an impressive 18 years of library experience and has served most recently as Senior Librarian for the Oxnard Public Library, where she supervised the circulation, volunteer, and marketing teams for the City of Oxnard Public Library System. In her new role, Erin will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations, programs, collections, staff, and volunteers at Solvang Library, as well as the Los Olivos and Santa Ynez Libraries. Please stop by the library to welcome Erin!

Book lovers of all ages are invited to commemorate these significant milestones. Whether you’re a lifelong patron or someone new to library world make sure to stop by both libraries and check them out!

The Solvang and Buellton Libraries are a part of the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Library System, which is currently managed by the City of Goleta. The City of Goleta first took over direct management of the Goleta Valley Library on July 1, 2018, and subsequently the Santa Ynez Valley libraries—including the Solvang and Buellton Libraries—on July 1, 2019.